CEDAR FALLS-Darlene M. Webb, 90, of Cedar Falls and formerly Waterloo, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born December 24, 1932 in on the family farm in Bremer County, the daughter of Emil and Alice (Johnson) Tonn.

Darlene graduated from New Hampton High School with the class of 1950.

She married Dewayne Webb on June 25, 1950 in Fredericka; he preceded her in death on September 6, 2003.

Darlene worked in the office at Zephyr Transport until retirement.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Growing up on a farm, Darlene developed a lifelong love for animals, even having a pet bull and rooster as a child. She adored chocolate and ice cream and was a big fan of everything red. You could always count on her to cheer on any Iowa Hawkeyes team. Darlene loved teddy bears and had a vast collection of them. Family was everything and she treasured the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren.

Survived by three children, Debra Webb of Mountain Home, AR, Steven (Connie) Webb of Luray, VA, and Barbara Standiford of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Heather, Cam, Linnette, Chet, Sara, Adam, Allison, and Christopher; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and sister, Karla Bany.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dewayne; son, James Webb; two granddaughters, Jennifer Diekman and Samantha Cermak; great-granddaughter, Savannah Standiford; son-in-law, Michael Standiford and daughter-in-law, Janice Webb.

Graveside Services: 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

