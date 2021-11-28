May 3, 1927-November 25, 2021

Darlene M. Saathoff, 94, of New Hartford, passed away at home on Thursday, November 25, 2021. She was born May 3, 1927, in Butler County, Iowa, daughter of the late Thomas and Jessie (Johnson) Buseman. She attended country school near Kesley, then worked as a waitress and family caretaker. Darlene was married to Peter Saathoff on September 24, 1947, at Bethel Reformed Church of Aplington and they settled on their farm near New Hartford. Darlene was a homemaker, mother and active partner on their farm until they retired in 1989.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; siblings, Andrew Buseman, Agnes Card and Minnie Buseman (in infancy); as well as many dear family and friends. She is survived by her son, Robert (Laurene) Saathoff of Clarksville; 3 daughters, Verlene (Neale) Oldenburger of Aplington, Patsy (Gaylen) Winterberg of Parkersburg and Denise (Jeff) Gibbs of New Hartford; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Tillie Considine of Aplington.

Darlene’s Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Nazareth Ev. Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with visitation the evening prior at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls from 4-7:00 pm. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery of New Hartford. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Darlene was the consummate farmer’s wife and a perfect hostess known for feeding all who came to their house. Darlene patiently and loving cared for Peter in his later years. She was a hard worker who never complained. Darlene was an avid Hawkeye fan and enjoyed doing puzzles. Her faith was strong and anchored in the Lord her Savior her entire life.