(1928-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Darlene M. Lorenz, 90, of Independence, died Sunday, March 10, at Lexington Estate in Independence.
She was born March 22, 1928, in Urbana, daughter of Harley Porter and Opal Lavonne Fox Van Dyke. On Dec. 1, 1946, she married Glen Walter Lorenz at the First Baptist Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 2013.
She graduated from high school in Winthrop in 1946. In 1969, she graduated from the Chicago School of Interior Design in Chicago. She was an interior designer for Leytze Furniture Store in Independence until she retired in 1988. Mrs. Lorenz was a member of the First Baptist Church in Independence, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary, the Buchanan County Garden Club, the Chloris Guild No. 1, the Calico Cut Ups and Beta Sigma Phil.
Survived by: a son, Steven (Janine) Lorenz of Independence; two grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Rasmussen and Kyle (Ashley) Lorenz; and four great-grandchildren, Kendall Rasmussen, Jack Rasmussen, Tanner Lorenz and Jace Lorenz.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Keith Kolp; and a niece who she raised, Diana Lorenz King.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the First United Methodist Church, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 13, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
She loved the creativity of needlework, painting and crafts. And she loved sharing that with family and friends.
