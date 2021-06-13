July 6, 1947-June 8, 2021
WATERLOO-Darlene M. King, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born July 6, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, WI, daughter of Edward and Ruth Zimmerman King. She worked as a print associate in the print room at Cedar Falls High School for many years. Darlene liked watching NASCAR races and she attended many Iowa Hawkeye bowl games.
She is survived by her life partner, Jerome Dressel of Waterloo; four brothers, Darrell King of Wausau‚ WI, Alan (Kim) King of Cadott‚ WI, Roger King‚ and Lee King‚ both of Chippewa Falls‚ WI; and three nephews. She is preceded by her parents.
Inurnment will take place at later date in Forrest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, WI. Memorials may be directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank Bickford Cottage, Friendship Village, and UnityPoint Hospice for the care they provided.
