Darlene M. “Dar” Fleming

(1935-2020)
REINBECK — Darlene Marie “Dar” Marie Fleming, 84, of Central City, formerly of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born Feb. 2, 1935, in rural Floyd County, daughter of Joseph and Catharyn (Reis) Greiner. She married Richard Fleming on April 26, 1958, in Red Bank, N.J.
Darlene was a 1953 graduate of Dinsdale High School in Dinsdale. She was formerly employed with Marion Goodyear, Kettleson’s R.V., Collins Radio, and Sears.
Dar was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Central City and the Linn-Mar Booster Club.
Survived by: her husband of 61 years; a son, Allen Fleming of Central City; two grandchildren, Kailey Tyne and Madison Fleming; three sisters, JoAnn Hulme of Traer, Lucille (David) Swaim of Drakesville, and Donna (Dean) Larsen of Reinbeck; one brother, Dennis (Patricia) Greiner of Reinbeck; sister-in-law, Beverly Greiner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Donald and Dale Greiner; and brother-in-law, Leland Hulme.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, with burial at Reinbeck Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City; visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association at 1200 Pleasant St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309, or a favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Dar and Richard enjoyed wintering for 15 years in Arizona, where she loved to hike. In 2012, she hiked the Grand Canyon. Her greatest joy was her family, going to her son’s and granddaughters’ sporting events including volleyball, basketball, golf and softball. Dar will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
