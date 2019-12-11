Darlene M. Briddle

(1925-2019)
FAIRBANK — Darlene Mary Briddle, 94, of Oran, died Monday, Dec. 9, at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.
She was born July 21, 1925, at home in Jesup to Herbert and Josephine (Metcalf) Wellner. She married Charlie Briddle on Sept. 4, 1946, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Darlene graduated from Jesup High School. She and her husband owned and operated Midway Café in Oran for a short time in 1967 and the Oran Locker from 1960 until 1969. She also worked as a secretary for Rath Packing Co. and John Deere.
Darlene was a member of the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: her children, Karen (Steve) Hedden of Williams, Ore., Larry (Marilyn) Briddle of Nelson, Mo., Charles H. (Phillis) Briddle of Oran, Linda (Paul) Weidman of Waterloo, Robert (Laura) Briddle of Belleville, Ill., and Sandy (Rusty) Elliott of Galveston, Texas; siblings, Dale (Josi) Wellner and Ed Wellner; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Joseph; grandson, Ryan Briddle; and siblings, Bernard, Leonard, Don, Ralph, Celeste, and Mary.
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before the service. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.skrogersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.