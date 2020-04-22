× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1933-2020)

JESUP – Darlene M. Bender, 86, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and formerly of Jesup, died Sunday, April 19, at her daughter's home in Prairie du Chien.

She was born May 11, 1933, in Mason City, daughter of Frank Kasik and Leota Mae (Frantz) Kasik. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1952. On Feb. 14, 1953, she married Ernest Francis Bender in Mason City. After moving to Jesup, Darlene worked 19 years at John Deere in Waterloo. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Eastern Star Chapter 189 in Jesup.

Survivors: a son, Michael (Diane) Bender of Farmington, Mo.; two daughters, Kristie (Bruce) Carey of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ellen (Scott Mossman) Bender Mossman of Prairie du Chien, Wis.; and 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Ernest; her parents; a sister, Patsy Kelly; and a great-granddaughter, Addisyn Menuey.

Services: Due to the pandemic, her family will observe services privately with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.

