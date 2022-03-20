Darlene Lucille Jordan

July 31, 1928-March 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Darlene Lucille Jordan, 93, of Cedar Falls passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born on July 31, 1928, near New Hartford, Iowa, the daughter of Clayton and Alice Lucille Chapman. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1946. Darlene was united in marriage to Floyd S. Jordan on June 22, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.

She enjoyed her time working at AEA7-River Hills from which she retired. She was active volunteering at Sartori Hospital and as a member of the Rebekah Lodge, where she had many friends, until her health prevented her from doing so. Darlene also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Darlene is survived by three sons: Doug (Julie) of Waterloo, Jerry (Rhonda) of East Dubuque, IL, and Mark (Wendy) of Waterloo; a daughter, Colleen (Bob) Blondin of Dubuque; grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren; sisters: Margaret Michaels, Nancy Kahler, Shirley Wiegand, Rose Thorne, Janet Groeneveld, and Lynda Southard; brothers: Harold, Larry, and Greg; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Jordan; one granddaughter, Whitney Jordan; a son-in-law, David Leslein; a sister, Marian Christensen; brothers Kenneth, Dean, and Don; and great grandson, Jacob Simon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.