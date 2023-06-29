April 27, 1926-June 25, 2023

Darlene Luchtenburg, 97, formerly of Cedar Falls, died June 25, 2023 at Arbor Springs, a continuing care community in West Des Moines.

Darlene was born April 27, 1926 in rural Grundy County, daughter of Brodie and Viola Smith. She married Don Luchtenburg on December 2, 1947 at Colfax Presbyterian Church in Holland, Iowa. They welcomed two children, Beth and Miles.

Darlene worked with Don at Colfax Presbyterian Church until 1959 when the family moved to Cedar Falls. That year, Darlene started work at the University of Northern Iowa in Postal Services. She retired from UNI in 1979. In 1984 Don and Darlene moved to the family’s Century Farm in rural Grundy County where they farmed until 2004.

Darlene shared her gift of hospitality. She and Don hosted many get-togethers that welcomed family and friends with conversation, laughter and Darlene’s good cooking. In 2016, the couple moved to Edgewater Assisted Living in West Des Moines.

Darlene was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center.

Survivors include son Miles (Marjorie) Luchtenburg of Waukee, IA; son in law Bruce Bunger of Casa Grande, AZ; great grandson Brett Baker of Columbus, NE; Brett’s mother, Talise Luchtenburg of Grimes, IA, and nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Don, daughter Beth (Luchtenburg) Bunger, and grandson Brodie Luchtenburg.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.