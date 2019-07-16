{{featured_button_text}}
Darlene Levis

(1937-2019)

WATERLOO — Darlene Yvonne Thein Levis, 81, died Sunday, July 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Aug. 18, 1937, in Austin, Minn., daughter of John E. and Agnes Majerus Thein. She married Robert J. “Bob” Levis on Sept. 26, 1964, in Waterloo.

Darlene graduated from St. Mary’s School. She worked as a secretary at Rath Meat Packing Plant for 10 years, before becoming a homemaker.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Ann (Mike) Crawford and Carol Levis, both of Cedar Falls; two sons, William “Bill” Levis of Cedar Rapids and David Levis of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew and Brandon Crawford; a brother, Tom Thein of Waterloo; and two sisters, Pat Schmitt of Cedar Falls and Gladys (Ken) Kessler of Venice, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Ron and Bill Thein; and two sisters, Donna Rogers and Judy Ovel.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for an hour before services at the church Saturday. There will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil, both on Friday.

Memorials: may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

