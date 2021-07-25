July 7, 1935-July 22, 2021

WASHBURN-Darlene L. Stark, 86, of Washburn, died Thursday, July 22, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born July 7, 1935 in Marshalltown, daughter of Walter and Verna Radcliff Hey. She married Duane Stark on May 29, 1955 in Cedar Falls.

Darlene enjoyed reading, traveling, ceramics with her mother, fishing at Lake Pepin with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Linda (Steve) Thrasher of Osage Beach, Missouri; a son, Brian (Roxann O’Berry) Stark of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Stacy (Paul) Thrasher, Jason (Tammy) Thrasher, Mandy (Steve) Faes, Kelsey Thrasher and Ryan Stark; and nine great grandchildren; Brianna, Trenton, Tyler, Alyssa, Kadin, Madison, Carter, Aaliyah and Jaelynn.

She is preceded in death by: two brothers, Walter and her twin, Darrell.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.