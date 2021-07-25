July 7, 1935-July 22, 2021
WASHBURN-Darlene L. Stark, 86, of Washburn, died Thursday, July 22, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
She was born July 7, 1935 in Marshalltown, daughter of Walter and Verna Radcliff Hey. She married Duane Stark on May 29, 1955 in Cedar Falls.
Darlene enjoyed reading, traveling, ceramics with her mother, fishing at Lake Pepin with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Linda (Steve) Thrasher of Osage Beach, Missouri; a son, Brian (Roxann O’Berry) Stark of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Stacy (Paul) Thrasher, Jason (Tammy) Thrasher, Mandy (Steve) Faes, Kelsey Thrasher and Ryan Stark; and nine great grandchildren; Brianna, Trenton, Tyler, Alyssa, Kadin, Madison, Carter, Aaliyah and Jaelynn.
She is preceded in death by: two brothers, Walter and her twin, Darrell.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.