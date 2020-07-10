Darlene L. Lorenz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1931—2020)

Darlene Lillian Lorenz, 88 of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born on December 24, 1931 the daughter of Fred and Dora (Hippen) Harms. On August 22,1952, she was united in marriage to Robert Lorenz Sr.

Darlene enjoyed bowling, Bingo, cards, Poker, Yahtzee, and fishing in Lansing, Iowa. She was also a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; husband, a son, Robert Lorenz Jr., four brothers, Delvin, Edward, Harley, and Kenneth Harms; three sisters, Anna Mae Nash, Esther Albertsen, and Frieda Adams and a grandson, Gary Lake Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Vicky (Gary) Lake of Waterloo; a sister, Shirley Hagenstein of Waterloo, a granddaughter Kelly (Gabe) Rodriguez of Waterloo; four great grandchildren, Corey and Christopher Lake, Carsyn and Carlee Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Online condolences may be left online at www.overtonservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.