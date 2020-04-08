Darlene L. Klatt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1933-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Darlene Louise Klatt, 86, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Cherokee, daughter of Louis and Olive Larson. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and moved to Algona and taught sixth grade. She married Howard Klatt on June 17, 1956, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Darlene taught special education at Wings Park Elementary School in Oelwein for 20 years and taught adult basic education classes in the evenings for 10 years.

She was a member of the OWLS writing club and Christ United Presbyterian Church.

Survivors: her husband; her children, Tim (Cindy) Klatt, Dan (Sandi Tokheim Barry) Klatt, Mike (Amy) Klatt, Terri (Kevin) Makinster, Deb (Al) Price and Marc (Vickie) Klatt; a son-in-law, Darrin Amundson; 27 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Roger (Cheryl) Larson; a sister-in-law, Lois Klatt; and extended family.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Kelly Amundson; her parents; her in-laws, Howard (Evelyn) Klatt; a sister, Janet Sivinski; and a brother-in-law, Bob Klatt.