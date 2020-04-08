Darlene L. Klatt
(1933-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Darlene Louise Klatt, 86, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Oelwein, died Monday, April 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Cherokee, daughter of Louis and Olive Larson. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and moved to Algona and taught sixth grade. She married Howard Klatt on June 17, 1956, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. Darlene taught special education at Wings Park Elementary School in Oelwein for 20 years and taught adult basic education classes in the evenings for 10 years.

She was a member of the OWLS writing club and Christ United Presbyterian Church.

Survivors: her husband; her children, Tim (Cindy) Klatt, Dan (Sandi Tokheim Barry) Klatt, Mike (Amy) Klatt, Terri (Kevin) Makinster, Deb (Al) Price and Marc (Vickie) Klatt; a son-in-law, Darrin Amundson; 27 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Roger (Cheryl) Larson; a sister-in-law, Lois Klatt; and extended family.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Kelly Amundson; her parents; her in-laws, Howard (Evelyn) Klatt; a sister, Janet Sivinski; and a brother-in-law, Bob Klatt.

Services: A celebration of life which will include lunch and a round of golf to commemorate Darlene will be held at a later date. Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home of Oelwein is assisting the family.

Memorials: to Howard Klatt, 5018 S. Main St. Apt 29, Cedar Falls, IA 50613-7489.

Online condolences at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Darlene genuinely cared about the happiness of others and loved laughing. She was the matriarch of her family and the glue that kept everyone together. She had a heart of gold and will always be remembered for the love, support, and joy she brought into this world.

