Darlene Kay Miller
September 20, 1942-October 5, 2021
WATERLOO-Darlene Kay Miller, 79, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at ManorCare Health Care Services in Waterloo. She was born on September 20, 1942.
Darlene enjoyed watching television, was a cat lover and loved Marigolds.
She is survived by her son, Kurt Miller of Glendora, CA; 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Keith Miller.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 10:30 to 12:30 with a graveside service to follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
