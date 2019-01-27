(1923-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Darlene K. Walton, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 20, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 14, 1923, in Ames, daughter of Michael Frederick and Mary Emma (Parsons) Knuths. She married John W. Walton on March 27, 1943, in Burlington. He died March 29, 2002.
Darlene graduated from Ames High School and after raising a family, was a circulation clerk at the University of Northern Iowa's Rod Library.
Survived by: three daughters, Judith D. Walton of Brownsville, Texas, Jacquie (Chris) Knievel of Red Wing, Minn., and Jessica (Ron Myklestad) Walton of Prescott, Ariz.; two granddaughters, Jill (Troy) Bartels-Lovell and Melinda (John Hulsey) Walton; five great-grandchildren, Brienne (Ryan) Grant, Bailey Bartels, Luca Hulsey, Caleb and Kyle Lovell; and a sister, Anne (Bob) Buck of Ames.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Janet Lewis; 12 brothers and sisters.
No services: are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for inclusion in the John and Darlene Walton Memorial Scholarship to be awarded at the University of Northern Iowa.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Darlene loved having a good meal with her family and friends, working in her garden, taking camping trips with John, watching birds at her backyard feeders, and watching old movies on TV -- especially John Wayne flicks. But by far, her favorite activity was reading, reading, and reading some more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.