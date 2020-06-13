Darlene K. Dreesman

(1953 - 2020)
PARKERSBURG -- Darlene Kay Dreesman, 66, Tuesday, June 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 28, 1953, in Butler County, the daughter of Melvin and Trena Geraldine (Kampman)
Darlene graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1971 and received her associate’s degree from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. She was a bookkeeper at Clopay in Waterloo and then at A L Buseman Industries in Kesley for more than 39 years. She also drove bus for the Aplington-Parkersburg School district for 27 years. Darlene was a member of Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg.
Survivors: a sister, Lois (Jerry) Ohlendorf, of Parkersburg; and a sister-in-law, Jo Dreesman of Parkersburg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Red Dreesman and Donald Dreesman.
Services: Graveside services for Darlene and her brother, Donald Dreesman, who died May 29, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Darlene enjoyed playing cards, sewing and quilting. She also enjoyed playing Bingo on Thursday nights. Some of Darlene's favorite times were driving the A-P school bus for sporting events, especially the baseball games.
