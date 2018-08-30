WATERLOO — Darlene Joy, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 25, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born March 28, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of John Russel and Anna Donnalee (Westlake) Joy.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952.
Darlene worked for Waterloo Community Schools in the cafeteria of several schools for 17 years. She retired in 1989 as a cafeteria manager. She attended Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo.
Survivors include: two sons, Randy (Darci) Hartke of Waterloo and Larry Hartke; a daughter, Lori Hartke of Waterloo; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Keith and Dennis Joy.
Services: 11 a.m. today, Aug. 30, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Darlene enjoyed collecting Avon, Christmas, hummingbirds and feeding birds in her yard.
