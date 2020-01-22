Darlene Johnson

(1930-2020)
PARKERSBURG — Darlene Lavonne Johnson, 89, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.
She was born June 22, 1930, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Olis Hayes and Rhoda (Singer) Harned. On Feb. 21, 1954, she married DeWayne Henry Johnson at the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death May 8, 2009.
Darlene graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended one year at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She worked for a year at Rath Packing Co., Waterloo. She and her husband farmed south of Parkersburg. Darlene helped in all aspects of farming with DeWayne. She also helped with the Shetland ponies. Darlene worked as a poll worker at the Grundy County elections and as a census taker. In 2006, DeWayne and Darlene moved into Parkersburg.
Darlene was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, where she served as a treasurer and was part of the Women’s Circle
Survived by: a son, Gary Johnson of Parkersburg; a daughter, Sharon (Steve) Milbrandt of Osage; six grandchildren, Daniel (Sara) Johnson, Mark (Kerri) Johnson, Michael (Brittany) Milbrandt, Megan (Josh) Smith, Ashley (Reed) Kuper and Corey (Amanda) Milbrandt; 13 great-grandchildren, Ava, Mack, Knox, Henry, Jett, Cash, Brooks, Indie, Camden, Madyn, Bryer, Jones and Brynn; a brother, Lynn (Marge) Harned of Cedar Falls; a sister, Jane Hirth of Ackley; two brothers-in-law, David Laurie of Cedar Falls and Ken (Janet) Johnson of Parkersburg; a sister-in-law, Luann Harned of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years; her daughter-in-law, Becky Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Sloane and Sage Milbrandt; her parents; a brother, Hayes Harned; and two sisters, Roberta Lakin and Jackie Laurie.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Parkersburg Public Library.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
She sewed, had a large vegetable garden on the farm and enjoyed baking. Darlene and DeWayne enjoyed square dancing. Darlene was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed going to coffee with her friends, playing cards and attending her grandchildren’s events. Darlene loved her family and knitted each one of her great-grandchildren a blanket.
