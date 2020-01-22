Darlene Johnson

(1930-2020)

PARKERSBURG — Darlene Lavonne Johnson, 89, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes.

She was born June 22, 1930, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Olis Hayes and Rhoda (Singer) Harned. On Feb. 21, 1954, she married DeWayne Henry Johnson at the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death May 8, 2009.

Darlene graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended one year at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She worked for a year at Rath Packing Co., Waterloo. She and her husband farmed south of Parkersburg. Darlene helped in all aspects of farming with DeWayne. She also helped with the Shetland ponies. Darlene worked as a poll worker at the Grundy County elections and as a census taker. In 2006, DeWayne and Darlene moved into Parkersburg.

Darlene was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, where she served as a treasurer and was part of the Women’s Circle