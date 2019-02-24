Darlene G. Jarosh

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Darlene Genevieve Jarosh, 79, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 21, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 18, 1940, in Winona, Minn., daughter of Albert and Martha (Zill) Stephens. On Feb. 11, 1961, she married Robert Jarosh in Waterloo.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1958. Darlene worked in bookkeeping for Walker’s Shoe Store and Prudential Real Estate.
Survived by: her husband; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, James Stephens; and a sister, Debra Carlson.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
