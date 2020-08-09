WATERLOO – Darlene F. Page, 91, of Waterloo, died Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls. She was born Oct 18, 1928, in Independence, daughter of Harold E. and Mabel M. Blackford Preston. Darlene graduated from Jesup High School in 1946, attended one year of bible college and later received and Associate’s Degree from Hawkeye Community College. She married Donald Page in 1952; they later divorced. Darlene worked at Job Service of Iowa retiring in 1992. She also worked at Rath Meat Packing co. and DX Office at KWWL Bldg. She was a member Unity Presbyterian Church (formerly Immanuel Presbyterian).