March 21, 1940-December 28, 2021

In Loving Memory of a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Darlene Elaine (Hellum) Johnson, 81 was born March 21, 1940 in Postville, Iowa, to Kenneth and Viola Hellum and died at her home in Elgin, surrounded by her family on December 28, 2021, after a short, but painful battle with lung cancer. Darlene had a deep love for her family, the community of Elgin, and the Elgin Lutheran Church. She had a tremendous faith in God that she was proud to share with family and friends.

Darlene was baptized on May 12, 1940, at the Marion Lutheran Church, in Gunder. She graduated from Luana High School in 1958 and was united in marriage to Keith Merton Johnson on November 23, 1958, at the Postville Lutheran Church. To this union four children became a part of her life.

Darlene is survived by daughters; Julie (Mike) Knox, of Waterloo; Janis Clarkson (fiancée Andrew Caraway), of Midland, Texas; Joy (Paul) Gross of Manilla; and son James (Brenda) Johnson, of Elgin; grandchildren; Chad Rasmussen, Corey (Joan) Rasmussen, Jordan Johnson, Ryan Johnson, Taylor Gross, Peyton Gross and step grandchildren; Ashlee (Stacey) Roach and Jordan Einck, and great grandchildren, Cyrah Rasmussen, Keenan Rasmussen, Kiley Rasmussen and step-great grandchildren, Kayla and Trevor (Alex) Balm, two great-great grandchildren, Jonathan and Isaac Balm; sisters Dorothy (Curt) Gilson, of Elgin, Iowa and Jean Ann (Jack) Greenwood of San Angelo, TX and many nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Keith, one brother Curtis and her son-in-law Mike Clarkson.

Darlene had many jobs through the years; she enjoyed working at the Fayette County Home and the different care centers but the greatest years were working beside Keith, helping build their Johnson Trucking Business.

Visitation will be held at the Elgin Lutheran Church, Elgin from 4-7 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Elgin Lutheran Church and services at 11:00 am at the Elgin Lutheran Church on Monday, January 3, 2022, with a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers Darlene requested that donations be made to the Elgin Lutheran Church, a place she cherished.