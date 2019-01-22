Darlene E. Bohlen

(1930-2019)
ALLISON — Darlene Elaine (Salge) Bohlen, 88, of Allison, died Friday, Jan. 18, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, on a farm near Bristow, daughter of William L. and Minna C. Finke Salge. She married William G. Bohlen on May 2, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Vilmar.
Darlene was employed as a cashier at Opperman’s and B&W in Allison for 12 years. She then started a daycare for children in her home for many years. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Mary K. Bohlen (Pat Rule) of Allison, Patti (Warren) Hagen of Allison and Julie (Tim) Miller of Charles City; five grandchildren, Brianna (Jeremy) Davis of Durant, Austin Wm. Hagen of Allison, Morgan Hagen (Sheldon Leavens) of Cedar Falls, Anika Miller (Rylan Bauermeister) of Seattle and Taran Wm. Miller of Charles City; three great-grandchildren, Cannon Wm., Kolt and Carly Davis, all of Durant; and a sister, Shirley Schroeder of Greene.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Don Salge; and a sister, Minna Louise Salge in infancy.
Family memorial services: will be held and inurnment will take place at Vilmar Cemetery at a later date. Per her wishes, her body was cremated and no visitation services will be held.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Autism Society of Iowa. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 82, Allison 50602.
Condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
After retiring, she enjoyed spending winters in Harlingen and Zapata, Texas, with her husband.
