Darlene "Dee" A. Mather

(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Darlene “Dee” Ann Mather, 84, formerly of Waterloo and Tama, died Monday, April 8, at Wesley Acres Austin Center of Parkinson’s disease and its complications.
She was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Vinton to Mary Faris Geiger and James Geiger. She was married to Paul Boyd Mather for 55 years; he died in 2012.
Dee graduated from West High School in Waterloo and attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Mo., for an associate’s degree, later earning a bachelor’s in education from Northwestern College in Orange City, then a master’s degree in library science from Loras College, Dubuque. She worked at Rotary International in Evanston, Ill., was a full-time mom, then began working full time at what is now Northeast Iowa Community College in adult education. She taught at the American Institute of Business, Des Moines, retiring in 1998, then helping in the library at DMACC while teaching ESL classes there.
She was active in the Des Moines Chapter of PEO and also the Professional Secretaries Association.
Survived by: two sons, Steven (Kristen) of Urbandale and David (Elizabeth) of St. Paul, Minn.; and three grandchildren, Isabel Mather of St. Paul, and Kieran and Alexandra Mather of Urbandale.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her brothers, Ross, David and James Thomas Geiger.
Services: 3 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Dunn’s Chapel of Iles Funeral Homes, Des Moines, with family greeting friends from 1 p.m. till service time, and with interment of cremains at Maplewood Cemetery, Vinton.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Good Samaritan Fund at Wesley Acres.
Dee and Boyd had a passion for travel to all areas of the world, eventually setting foot on all seven continents, including Antarctica. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was gently tolerant of her husband’s and older son’s passion for sports, making only occasional references to “the perpetual ball game.”
