Darlene C. (Tann) Glander

Darlene Glander

(1936-2019)

Darlene Tann Glander, 83, of Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, July 4, at her daughter’s home in Peoria.

Darlene lost her battle with dementia and medeical complications on Thursday. She passed very peacefully with her daughter, Dana Beyl, sister Doris Webber and niece Nicole Webber by her side.

Darlene was a 1954 graduate of East High School.

Two of Darlene’s favorite sayings were “Let Go, Let God” and “Better than a Poke in the Eye.”

Celebrate
the life of: Darlene C. (Tann) Glander
