Darlene Betty Stilson, 89, passed away on November 26, 2022 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, ND with family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Community Church of Walker in Walker, MN.

Darlene was born in Iowa Falls, IA on May 7, 1933. Her parents were Dick and Lillian Diekman. She graduated from Hampton High School, Hampton, IA in 1951 where she was very active in the vocal music program. She married the love of her life Richard (Dick) Stilson on February 18, 1953 in Hampton, IA. Darlene had worked for Farmers Hybrid in Hampton, IA, Rath Packing Co. in the order writing department in Waterloo, IA, Northwestern Bell and AT&T in Cedar Rapids, IA. Darlene was a homemaker and wonderful cook, where her cookie jar was always full of homemade cookies. Darlene enjoyed fishing and attending wrestling tournaments with her husband. Darlene was a member of the Community Church of Walker in Walker, MN, but no matter where they lived, she was always active in their church. Darlene loved spending time with her family and was loved deeply by her daughters and their families, and will be dearly missed.

Darlene is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Doug, and step great grandson Dion Bush.

Darlene is survived by two daughters Shelly (John) Bush of Audubon, MN, Becky (Daryl) Sondgeroth of Mendota, IL; sister Delores (Alvin) Koenen of Hampton, IA; three grandchildren Taylor (Dylan), Matt (Kaitlynn) and Adam; three step-granddaughters Stephanie, Amanda (Dustin) and Jennifer (Albert); 6 great grandchildren and 9 step great grandchildren.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND (www.hrrv.org) and the Community Church of Walker in Walker, MN.

The family of Darlene wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Belzberg, Hospice of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND, and for the loving care by the skilled care medical professionals and staff at Bethany on 42nd.

Arrangements entrusted to Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center. Online Book: www.Boulgerfuneralhome.com