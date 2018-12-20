(1938-2018)
GRUNDY CENTER — Darlene A. Smoldt, 80, of Grundy Center, died Friday, Dec. 14, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, after a long illness.
She was born July 16, 1938, on a farm near Parkersburg, daughter of William and Grace (Muller) Willms. On Dec. 27, 1958, she married Charles “Chuck” Smoldt at the First Baptist Church in Grundy Center.
Darlene grew up in the Dike area and graduated in 1956. She attended the joint nursing program at Broadlawns Hospital and Drake University and received her license in practical nursing. She and her husband lived in Alburnett, then in Monticello, where Darlene worked as a dietician. In 1966, they moved back to Chuck’s family farm in Grundy Center. She worked many years as a homemaker in addition to working alongside her husband on the family farm. In 1985, she returned to work in health care for Dr. Lantz in Waterloo. Later she began her job with EMSI. Darlene became general manager of EMSI and retired in 2000.
Darlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grundy Center, leading Bible studies, teaching Sunday school classes, singing in the choir as well as a women’s trio. She was also a member of PEO and was active in the Christian Women’s Club.
Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Cynthia (Kent Hall) Smoldt-Hall of Clear Lake; a son, David (Alison) Smoldt of West Des Moines; five grandchildren, Olivia Smoldt-Hall, Alexandra (Bret) Reyher and Matthew, Katherine and Caroline Smoldt; two brothers, Don (JoAnn) Willms and Dean (Mary) Willms; four sisters-in-law, Virginia Willms, Darlene Willms, Gloria Willms and Carolyn (Morris) Mikkelsen; two brothers-in-law, Craig Smoldt and Robert (Pam) Smoldt; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Edd, Jim and Elmer Willms; and her father- and mother-in-law, Eldon and Frances Smoldt.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at First Baptist Church, Grundy Center, with visitation at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow lunch at Lincoln Township Cemetery, Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 310 G Ave., Grundy Center 50638.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Darlene enjoyed flowers, landscaping, interior decorating and she loved to host social gatherings for her family and friends. She was known for selling turquoise and coral pieces of jewelry. Most importantly, her family came first. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and attended many of their activities.
