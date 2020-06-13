Darleen M. Buehner
0 entries

Darleen M. Buehner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(1925-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Darleen Mae Buehner, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, June 12, at the Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born March 11, 1925, in Fayette County, daughter of Merle Wilson and Nellie Maude (Sankey) Averill. She married Leland P. Buehner on Sept. 28, 1945, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 1991.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1943 and worked for the Meany Casket Company and Priebe Oil Company prior to marriage.

Survivors: her children, James (Catherine) Buehner of Cedar Falls and Michelle Buehner of Oelwein; a daughter- in-law, Aileen Buehner of Wasilla, Alaska; 11 grandchildren, Joe (Jodi) Buehner, Chris Buehner, Josh (Michelle) Buehner, James (Jennifer) Buehner, Justin Buehner, Andrew Buehner, Maria (Shelton) Brown, Eric (Jenny) Buehner, Greg (Christine) Buehner, Molly (Ben) Nietzel and Ellen (Jason) Luders; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Ray Averill of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: a son, Stephen D. Buehner; two brothers, Robert and Charles Averill; and three sisters, June Dunn, LaVonne Turner and Beulah LaPole.

Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials: to St Vincent de Paul Society

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Darleen was a constant pillar of support for her family. She was very kind, thoughtful, and a great listener who dedicated her life in service to all. She especially enjoyed her role as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and will be missed by many.

To plant a tree in memory of Darleen Buehner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News