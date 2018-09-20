Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Darla Palmer

WATERLOO — Darla Lenore Shane Palmer, 47, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 15, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from complications of cancer.

She was born May 21, 1971, in Waterloo, daughter of Terrance L. Shane and Pamela Austin.

Darla graduated from Waterloo West High School, attended the University of Northern Iowa and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English literature. Darla was employed at Hawkeye Community College for 14 years, working as an assistant director in financial aid. She later started working at UNI as assistant director/loans in the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.

Survived by: her children, Joshua Shane-Thompson Sr. of Kansas City, and Krysta Shane and Mekaila Shane, both of Waterloo; special son, Derrick Johnson; her husband, James Palmer of Charles City; grandson Joshua Shane-Thompson Jr. of Kansas City; Heavenly Shane-Thompson of Kansas City; Derrick (MJ) Shane-Johnson; brothers Jeffery Shane and Dwight Moore and sister Kelly Moore of Atlanta; maternal grandmother, Marlys Austin of Waterloo; special sister Danita Austin-Wilcox of Waterloo; special aunt Madonna Austin of Waterloo; and many friends and family.

Preceded in death by: her father, Terrance Shane; her mother, Pamela Shane-Dillard; infant daughter Kara Shane; paternal grandparents; and her maternal grandfather.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Gift of Life Church, 1651 Sycamore St.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 904 Oneida St.

Darla was a bright spirit who shone on everyone she met. She enjoyed music, singing and spending time with family and friends.

