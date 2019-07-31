Darla Ritter Davidson

(1961-2019)
CHARLES CITY -- Darla Kay Ritter Davidson, 58, of Charles City, died Friday, July 26, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in Charles City, daughter of Donald and LaVonne (Buttjer) Ritter. She married her companion of 14 years, David Davidson, on July 25, 2019.
Darla graduated from Greene High School in 1978 (where she participated in band and a variety of sports) and received an associate's degree at Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls. She and her sister-in-law Jodi operated JoDar Designs sewing unique fabrics and leather goods. She worked as a Pizza Hut manager, bartending in Iowa Falls, and traveled around the Midwest with Olan Mills Photography. Darla operated heavy machinery with the DOT and advanced to quality control inspector for roads across Iowa. She most recently was a semi-truck driver hauling grains for farms.
She was a member of Nashua Trail Riders.
Survived by: her husband; a brother, Donald Ritter of Greene; a sister, Diane Ritter of Greene; nieces Bethany (Dylan) Christensen and daughter Charly, Megan (Cory) Ginther and daughters Riley and Myla, and Daylene Ritter; a sister-in-law, Jodi (Larry “Willard” Milleson) Hammond-Milleson; brothers-in-law Mike (Rebecca) Davidson, Fred (Rae Ann) Davidson, John (Ava) Davidson and Steve Davidson; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Wigant; along with many more nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Douglas “Critter” Paul Ritter; and a brother-in-law, Keith Davidson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Hauser Funeral Home, Charles City, and also for an hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Darla was an avid fan of Chuck Wagon Races. She loved horses, was an excellent trainer and showed horses for 4-H in the Floyd County Fair. Darla absolutely loved her dogs, Britchen and Kayden Inde. She was a rock hound, passionate about music, and loved riding motorcycles and listening to her friends crack one off.
