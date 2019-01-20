Try 1 month for 99¢
Darius Conradi

Darius Conradi

WAVERLY -- Darius Conradi, 80, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.

He was born June 9, 1938, in Dike, son of John and Anna (Meyer) Conradi. He married Joan Bundy on Sept. 26, 1959, in Kirksville, Mo.

Darius was employed at Rath Packing Co. and then at John Deere for 31 years, retiring in 1997.

Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Denise (Mike) Paul and Dawn Conradi, both of Janesville, and Jillane Conradi of Plainfield; a son, Brad Conradi of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Bobbi Brace-Kita, Maygen Brace, Adaam Conradi, Austin Conradi, Kitt Britt, Jack Britt, Teddy Britt and Vince Croes; two great-grandchildren, Berkley Conradi and Beau Conradi; and a sister, Colleen Graham of Missouri.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Leland and Roland Conradi; and a sister in infancy.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, Jan. 20, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Darius Conradi (1938-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments