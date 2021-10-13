May 1, 1959-Octboer 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Darcy Lynn Spain, 62, of Waterloo, died Oct. 10, at her home.

She was born May 1, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa, the daughter of Alyn H. and Sandra J. Emanuel VanderSluis.

Darcy graduated from Knoxville High School and worked for several businesses as an office manager.

She is survived by: her mother, Sandra Boatright; her children and grandchildren, Shelly (Jason) Berhends, Sierra Patterson, Eric Spain, and Lilly and Samantha; her sisters, Bobbi (Martin) Johnson and Jody VanderSluis; her niece, Staci (Andrew) Rutsch and nephew, John Paul Burtch; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Darcy was preceded in death by her father; her step father, Jesse Boatright and her nephew, Shaun Krueger.

Private Committal Services will be held in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo, at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street assisted the family.

