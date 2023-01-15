April 3, 1953-January 12, 2023

WATERLOO-Darcia J. Duffy, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was born April 3, 1953, in Fairmont, Minnesota, the daughter of Frank and Marleen (Prull) Tourtellott.

Darcia graduated from Independence High School and went on to receive her nursing degree from Hawkeye Technical College.

She married Jeff Duffy on October 24, 1987 in Waterloo.

Darcia had worked at Comprehensive Systems and then as a nurse at the Black Hawk County Jail for 17 years until retiring in December of 2017.

Darcia was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, floating in her kayak or going for bike rides. In her younger years, she played in a softball league. Darcia was known to be a firecracker with a terrific sense of humor, always able to make those around her laugh. She always looked forward to her “Sister Trips” to anywhere with a beach. Flower shopping in the spring was an annual event, picking out flowers for her home. Above all, she loved her family immensely and treasured the time she spent with them.

Survived by her husband, Jeff Duffy of Waterloo; two daughters, Holly (Shane Witt) Brown of Waterloo and April (Greg) Powell of Solon Springs, WI; son, Ian (Sarah Johnson) Duffy of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Tristan Bergmann, Kenna Bergmann, and Jonas Duffy; sister, Dawn (Terry) Hitsman of Boone; two sisters-in-law, Sue Tourtellott of Boone and Elizabeth Aneweer of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Tony Duffy of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Franklin Tourtellott.

Memorials to the family.

Private family graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Family directed Celebration of Life—Sunday, February 26, 2023 from noon – 4:00 pm at the Evansdale Amvets.