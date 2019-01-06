Daphine R. Lundt

Try 1 month for 99¢
ORAN — Daphine Ruth Lundt, 85, of Oran, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Oelwein Health Care Center following a long illness.

She was born April 12, 1933, daughter of Ed and Helen (Wehling) Oltrogge. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1952 and attended Wartburg College where she received her teaching degree in 1954. Daphine married Donald Lundt on May 27, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn.

She was a teacher, farm wife, and homemaker. Daphine was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, participating in the Ladies’ Aid group.

Survivors: a son, Daniel (Cindy) Lundt; two daughters, Diane (Timothy) Johnson and Dawn (Kevin) Higgins; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, four sisters, Ilene Blume of Tripoli, Doris (Eugene) Hyman of Waterloo, Susan (Gaylen) Rundle of Oelwein and Jane (John) Cocuzzi of San Angelo, Texas; and two brothers, Delbert (LaVonne) Oltrogge of Readlyn and Phillip (Sherry Gable) Oltrogge of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and two sisters, Karen Oltrogge and Iris Wilhelm.

Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran. Visitation is 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery, Bremer County.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and traveling. Daphine collected recipes from the Open Line radio show and angel figurines. She truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them with treats.

