July 9, 1959-November 20, 2021

Danny Wayne King, 62, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born July 9, 1959 in Waterloo, the son of Thomas and Donna (Klapp) King. Danny was a 1978 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and worked at UPS for several years. He was a dedicated Dad and Papa, loved supporting his Oklahoma “Boomer Sooners”, and was a believer in Jesus.

Danny is survived by his children, JD King and Kelsey King, both of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Leila & Porsche King, and Major & Styles King-Britt; three brothers, Bill (Kim) King of Cedar Falls, Tom (Nancy) King of Waterloo & Don (Patty) King of Chandler, AZ, and a sister, Janine Harkless, of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Paula King.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Celebration Church, with burial at Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. The service will be live streamed at https://evt.live/danny-king. Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. Family requests masks be worn at both the service & visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.