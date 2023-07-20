January 7, 1953-July 13, 2023
Danny Vernon Schmoll, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Geneseo, IL passed away July 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory—Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Danny Schmoll Memorial Fund.
Danny was born to Vernon Schmoll and Nelda Schmoll Wigant on January 7, 1953. Danny graduated from JD Darnell High School of Geneseo, IL in 1972. He attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids IA and graduated with an associate degree in library science. He was employed at AEA7 in Cedar Falls IA for 28 1/2 years. Danny had 4 compressed vertebrae in his neck which even after surgery, he became quadriplegic and in 2005 moved to Harmony House in Waterloo, IA , and was well liked and well cared for there.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Henry (Bud) Wigant and a grandniece Athelflad Isker.
He is survived by his sisters Sue (Mike) Zabilla of Boone, IA and Sally Schmoll of Waterloo, IA nephew Scott (Sarena) Zabilla and their children Malachi and Genevieve, of Denver Co. Niece Kara (Andrew) Isker and their children Boniface, Wilhelmina, Ambrose, Hildegard and Theda of Waseca, MN. Niece Rachel (Luke) Stoline and children Nathanial, Anthony, Emmit and Brenton of Grand Junction IA
Funeral arrangements are pending at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo, IL.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.