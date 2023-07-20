January 7, 1953-July 13, 2023

Danny Vernon Schmoll, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Geneseo, IL passed away July 13, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory—Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Danny Schmoll Memorial Fund.

Danny was born to Vernon Schmoll and Nelda Schmoll Wigant on January 7, 1953. Danny graduated from JD Darnell High School of Geneseo, IL in 1972. He attended Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids IA and graduated with an associate degree in library science. He was employed at AEA7 in Cedar Falls IA for 28 1/2 years. Danny had 4 compressed vertebrae in his neck which even after surgery, he became quadriplegic and in 2005 moved to Harmony House in Waterloo, IA , and was well liked and well cared for there.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Henry (Bud) Wigant and a grandniece Athelflad Isker.

He is survived by his sisters Sue (Mike) Zabilla of Boone, IA and Sally Schmoll of Waterloo, IA nephew Scott (Sarena) Zabilla and their children Malachi and Genevieve, of Denver Co. Niece Kara (Andrew) Isker and their children Boniface, Wilhelmina, Ambrose, Hildegard and Theda of Waseca, MN. Niece Rachel (Luke) Stoline and children Nathanial, Anthony, Emmit and Brenton of Grand Junction IA

