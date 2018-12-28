Danny Rhoads

(1952-2018)
WATERLOO — Danny Dean Rhoads, 66, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 24, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Waterloo, son of Olen and Florence (Keeth) Rhoads.
Danny graduated from West High School in 1970 and enlisted in 1971 in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, earning the National Defense Service Medal, and both the Vietnam Campaign and Service medals. He continued to work in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area as the chief engineer at the University of Northern Iowa power plant until his death.
Survived by: two sons, Nathan (Sara) and Patrick, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Sherry Chandler; three brothers, Larry (Karen) and Patrick of Waterloo, and Michael Rhoads of Central City; 13 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a son, Steven Rhoads.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial at a later date. Military honors will be performed immediately following the service at the funeral home, and visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at Parrott & Wood.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Danny enjoyed a great variety of outdoor activities, including hunting and polishing rocks, bike riding, walking on nature trails, fishing, kayaking and disc golf. He also built seashell houses and would pic the guitar. Danny loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.