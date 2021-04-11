WATERLOO-Danny Pietan, 60 passed away on February 13th of natural causes. He was born on January 9, 1961 in New Hampton, Iowa, son of Rollo and Marie Pietan. He worked at Waterloo Processing until March 2020 when he medically retired. He is survived by brothers, Larry, Dale and Bill; sisters Marsha and Cyndi; Aunts Helen and Swede; and very special friends Tim and Pam Ratchford. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glenn and Frank and sister Dianne.