 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danny Pietan
0 entries

Danny Pietan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Pietan

January 9, 1961-February 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Danny Pietan, 60 passed away on February 13th of natural causes. He was born on January 9, 1961 in New Hampton, Iowa, son of Rollo and Marie Pietan. He worked at Waterloo Processing until March 2020 when he medically retired. He is survived by brothers, Larry, Dale and Bill; sisters Marsha and Cyndi; Aunts Helen and Swede; and very special friends Tim and Pam Ratchford. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Glenn and Frank and sister Dianne.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Saturday, April 24th from 12-4 at Ratchford Auto Detail, 5034 Lafayette Rd, Elk Run Heights, IA.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News