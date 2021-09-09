WATERLOO-Danny McMillan, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born on August 16, 1944 in Waterloo, the son of Wallace and Inez Bing McMillan. Danny attended Waterloo West High School and later got his GED. Danny married Jorja Wood September 12, 1964 in Preston, MN. Danny loved the Lord and was saved. He worked as a real estate broker, sold cars at Dan Deery, Lewis System as an armored car driver, and at the coring department as supervisor for John Deere. He loved woodworking, old cars, reading, and history.