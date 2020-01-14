(1946-2020)
WATERLOO -- Danny Lee Rindels, 73, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Jan. 11, from a brief illness.
He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Waterloo, son of LaVerne and Wynona Shaffer Rindels. He married Leslie James in 1966, and they later divorced. He married Betty Hagen on June 26, 1982, at Linden United Methodist Church.
Danny attended West High School and then in 1966 enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1966-1968. After returning he accepted an internship with Iowa Electric Motors. Danny and Betty spent some time living and working in Phoenix; after returning to Iowa he worked in maintenance at Bridges and A-Z Day Care.
Survived by: his wife; seven children, Danny (Betty), David (Jessica), Doug (Crystal), Dusty (Heather), Cory, Megan, and Shawn; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Diane and Lori.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Mike; a great-granddaughter, Serenity; and a great-grandson, Casey.
Services: Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where 10 a.m. sharp full military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Danny enjoyed cooking and working on cars, life skills he passed onto his children. The most important to him was his family. He was a man of determination, strength and was hardworking, a true blessing to those who knew him.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.