(1946-2020)

WATERLOO -- Danny Lee Rindels, 73, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Jan. 11, from a brief illness.

He was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Waterloo, son of LaVerne and Wynona Shaffer Rindels. He married Leslie James in 1966, and they later divorced. He married Betty Hagen on June 26, 1982, at Linden United Methodist Church.

Danny attended West High School and then in 1966 enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1966-1968. After returning he accepted an internship with Iowa Electric Motors. Danny and Betty spent some time living and working in Phoenix; after returning to Iowa he worked in maintenance at Bridges and A-Z Day Care.

Survived by: his wife; seven children, Danny (Betty), David (Jessica), Doug (Crystal), Dusty (Heather), Cory, Megan, and Shawn; 21 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Diane and Lori.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Mike; a great-granddaughter, Serenity; and a great-grandson, Casey.