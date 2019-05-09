(1960-2019)
JESUP – Danny Lynn Nagel, 58, of Jesup, died at home Sunday, May 5.
He was born May 27, 1960, in Waterloo, son of Paul Arthur Nagel and Marlys Joan (Mensink) Nagel. On Jan. 20, 2004, he married Angela Kay Hilgerson in Waterloo. They later divorced.
Danny graduated from Jesup High School in 1979 and then served in the U.S. Navy for eight years. He was employed by Deere and Co. in Waterloo on the assembly line and was a member of UAW Local 838.
Survived by: a daughter, Jessica Nagel of Jesup; a son, Andrew Nagel of West Union; his mother of Jesup; two brothers, Terry (Colleen) Nagel of Jesup and Chris (Barbara) Nagel of Grinnell; and two sisters, Cindy Schmit and Ann (Greg) Becker, both of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: his father; and a brother-in-law, Earl Schmit.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at First Presbyterian Church, with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, May 9, at White Funeral Home, Jesup.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
