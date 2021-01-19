Waterloo—Danny K. Foster, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home. He was born April 5, 1937 in Waterloo the son of Lloyd and Hazel Johnson Foster. He married Naomi C. Troyer on July 2, 1955 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 28, 2011. Danny worked as a machinist for John Deere Co. for 25 years, retiring in 1998. He had been a member of the Open Bible Church for 60 years, where he served on the board for many of those years. He currently was a member of Celebration First Assembly of God, U.A.W., Pheasants Forever and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survived by: four sons, Steven of Chicago, Jeffery (Carrie) of Denver, CO, Matthew (Fonda) of Waterloo; Jason (Julie) of Council Bluffs; one daughter, Lori (Greg) Anderson of Waterloo; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister, Darlene Simon of Waterloo; and many nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; one son, Mark Foster; and a brother, Lloyd Foster, Jr. Private Family Services: will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.