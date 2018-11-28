Danny G. McKinley

(1953-2018)
VINTON — Danny Grover “Dan” McKinley, 65, of Rollingstone, Minn., formerly of Vinton, died Monday, Nov. 19, at Gunderson Hospital of esophageal and bone cancer.
He was born Oct. 20, 1953, in Vinton to Bernie and Dorothy McKinley.
He graduated from Rosemount High School in 1972 and from Winona State University.
Survived by: his wife, Sharon; two daughters, Michelle and Cassie; his mother, of Waterloo; a brother, Skip (Dema) McKinley; three sisters, Kathy (Dave) Merry and Beth (Scott) Hottle, both of Waterloo, and Becky (Phil) Smith of Hazel Green, Wis.; and two granddogs, Harris and Mowgli.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Winona Athletic Club, 773 E. Fifth St., Winona, MN 55987. Please wear your team colors. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, Minn., is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to family for a wildlife conservation donation.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt, fish, collect morels and agates. He spent most of his time outdoors gardening or on the Mississippi River with his girls. Dan always had a positive outlook on life and was gifted in being able to see the good in people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.