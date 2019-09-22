Danny 'Dan' Davis

(1956-2019)
WEST UNION — Danny “Dan” J. Davis, 63, of West Union, died at home on Thursday, Sept. 19.
He was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, son of Larry and Sally (Berg) Davis. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1975. He graduated from Kirkwood Community College and Hawkeye Tech with AA degrees. He earned his bachelor of science degree from Upper Iowa University.
Dan was most recently employed by CaptivAire Systems in West Union. Dan worked as a graphic artist creating ads for Yellow Book in Cedar Rapids. He also owned and operated DDK Art Studio with his brother, Doug, and sister-in-law, Kathy.
He married Greta Mork on May 28, 2011, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union.
Survivors: his wife; his parents of Hiawatha; two brothers, Doug (Kathy) Davis of Hawkeye and Jeff (Pat) Davis of Hiawatha; brothers-in-law, Al (Sharon) Mork of Houston, Texas, Brian (Jeanne) Mork of Verona, Wis., Ralph (Stephanie) Mork of Madison, Wis., and John (Kimberly) Mork of Amery, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Mary (Bill) Lyster of Sutherland, Joyce (Bill) Dunt of Rio, Wis., and Joan Swan and Kim Malmgren, both of New Prague, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Mike; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlo and Betty Mork.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the church. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Fayette is in charge of the arrangements.
The couple enjoyed spending time together, especially during their trips to South Dakota. He was an avid outdoorsmen and grill master. Dan loved his dog, Kathy and Iowa Hawkeye football.
