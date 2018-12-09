CLARKSVILLE — Danny “Dan” Coonley, 50, of Clarksville, formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 4.
He was born June 24, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Danny and Carolyn (Wroten) Coonley. He married Leanne (Stickfort) Knudsen on Nov. 25, 1995, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He attended school in Independence and was employed with Bill Cowell Ford, Donutland, A-Line Salvage, Wilken & Sons and Delta Industries. He was also a manager at Earl May Nursery and Garden Center and IFCO Systems.
Survived by: his wife; three stepsons, Paul (Shelly) Knudsen, Brandon (Melissa) Knudsen and Anthony (Jessie) Knudsen, all of Cedar Falls; six stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Audrey, Colin, Ron and Tristen Knudsen, and Landon Monroe; three brothers, Tim Coonley of Dubuque, and Scott and James Clendenen, both of Independence; two sisters, Charlotte (Charlie Butch) Coonley of Marion and Cassandra Clendenen of Cedar Rapids; many nieces and nephews; an uncle, John Wroten of Fairbank; his best friend, Karl (Sampica) Larsen of North Carolina; and his dog, Friday.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.
Celebration of Life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Dan loved fishing, gardening, landscaping, writing poetry, and making wine. His heritage was Choctaw Indian from Tennessee and could speak the Choctaw language.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.