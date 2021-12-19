December 17, 1952-December 8, 2021
Daniel T. Miller, 68 of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in Waterloo, IA, Daniel was the son of the late Thomas and Marcy (Simon) Miller. Daniel is survived by his wife Mary E. (Farrell) Miller, two children Robert Miller and Angela Miller (Kelly Abbe); granddaughter Harper Abbe; siblings Anne Parkhurst, Kathy Griese, Margaret Williams (Joe), Brian Miller (Angie) and Scott Miller.
Memorial services will be 6:30 PM Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Christ Community Church, Camp Hill, PA. For full obituary or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com
