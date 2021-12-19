Daniel T. Miller, 68 of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Born in Waterloo, IA, Daniel was the son of the late Thomas and Marcy (Simon) Miller. Daniel is survived by his wife Mary E. (Farrell) Miller, two children Robert Miller and Angela Miller (Kelly Abbe); granddaughter Harper Abbe; siblings Anne Parkhurst, Kathy Griese, Margaret Williams (Joe), Brian Miller (Angie) and Scott Miller.