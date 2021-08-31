August 25, 1977-July 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Daniel Scott Harkrider, age 44, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away at home after a long, brave battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 3 at 2 PM with a visitation starting at 1 PM at the River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend Street, Waterloo, IA, inurnment to follow at the Elmwood Cemetery. There will be a luncheon held at the church following the services. Family is welcome to congregate at Tami’s house after the luncheon.

Daniel was born on August 25, 1977, in Iowa City, IA. He was the son of the late David Harkrider, Lonna Hamilton-Petra, and his stepfather, Rudy Petra. Daniel worked various jobs in auto mechanics, maintenance, Walmart, and computer programming