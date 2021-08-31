August 25, 1977-July 1, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Daniel Scott Harkrider, age 44, of Cedar Falls, IA passed away at home after a long, brave battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 3 at 2 PM with a visitation starting at 1 PM at the River’s Edge Christian Church, 1247 Cedar Bend Street, Waterloo, IA, inurnment to follow at the Elmwood Cemetery. There will be a luncheon held at the church following the services. Family is welcome to congregate at Tami’s house after the luncheon.
Daniel was born on August 25, 1977, in Iowa City, IA. He was the son of the late David Harkrider, Lonna Hamilton-Petra, and his stepfather, Rudy Petra. Daniel worked various jobs in auto mechanics, maintenance, Walmart, and computer programming
Daniel is survived by his children, Jordan Toomson, of LA Porte City, IA, Ashton, Aryssa, Serenity, and Zayden Harkrider, all of Cedar Falls, IA; his siblings Jason Harkrider and Tami Harkrider, both of Waterloo, IA; his half-sister, Heather Tompkins of Evansdale, IA; his step-sister, Wendy Petra of Waterloo, and his step-brother, Dennis Petra of Waterloo, IA; his nieces and nephews, Katelyn Edwards, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Emily Jenkins, of Cedar Falls, IA, Hunter Jenkins, of Waterloo, IA, his great-niece, Lylah Figi, of Cedar Falls, IA and soon to be great-nephew McFall; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, David S. Harkrider and his step-brother, Mike Petra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Rivers Edge Church.
