Daniel R. Schmit

(1963-2020)
JESUP – Daniel Ray Schmit, 56, of rural Jesup, died Wednesday, April 29, at home following a long illness.
He was born Nov. 20, 1963, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, son of Cletus Lawrence Schmit and Marcella Mae (Pierce) Schmit. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville in 1982. He attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo where he received a welding certificate. On May 11, 1991, Dan married Leta Marie Keegan in La Porte City.
Dan worked at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo for 31 years and farmed. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville and Knights of Columbus in Jesup.
Survivors: wife; three sons, Jacob Schmit of Iowa City, Jonathan Schmit of Jesup, and Caleb Schmit of Jesup; a daughter, Rachel Schmit of Jesup; his mother of Gilbertville; three sisters, Crystal (Dennis) Murphy of Central City, Cheryl (Jim) Hall of Centennial, Colo., and Connie (Allen) Mangrich of Gilbertville; a brother, Gary (Anne) Schmit of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father who died May 13, 2017, a brother-in-law, Ryan Keegan; a niece, Callista Hall; and a nephew, James Keegan.
Services: Private services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville with burial in Sancta Maria Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. A live stream of the funeral mass will air via the Immaculate Conception & St. Joseph Catholic Churches Iowa on Facebook. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements, where there will be a drive-by visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Memorials: to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Bosco System and to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
He loved being on the farm and raising livestock. Spending time with his family had special meaning whether at home on the farm or while on vacation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.