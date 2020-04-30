Daniel R. Schmit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1963-2020)

JESUP – Daniel Ray Schmit, 56, of rural Jesup, died Wednesday, April 29, at home following a long illness.

He was born Nov. 20, 1963, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, son of Cletus Lawrence Schmit and Marcella Mae (Pierce) Schmit. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville in 1982. He attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo where he received a welding certificate. On May 11, 1991, Dan married Leta Marie Keegan in La Porte City.

Dan worked at Omega Cabinets in Waterloo for 31 years and farmed. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville and the Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville and Knights of Columbus in Jesup.

Survivors: wife; three sons, Jacob Schmit of Iowa City, Jonathan Schmit of Jesup, and Caleb Schmit of Jesup; a daughter, Rachel Schmit of Jesup; his mother of Gilbertville; three sisters, Crystal (Dennis) Murphy of Central City, Cheryl (Jim) Hall of Centennial, Colo., and Connie (Allen) Mangrich of Gilbertville; a brother, Gary (Anne) Schmit of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father who died May 13, 2017, a brother-in-law, Ryan Keegan; a niece, Callista Hall; and a nephew, James Keegan.