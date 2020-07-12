Daniel R. Bourquin

(1984-2020)
Daniel Ray Bourquin, 35, of Stanhope passed away July 6, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital at Madison. A public gathering of friends will be Thursday July 16, 2020 from 5 to 8 at the Stanhope city park.
Dan was born on September 5, 1984 in Story City, Iowa to Scott and Barbara (Haenlein) Bourquin. He graduated from South Hamilton High School in 2003 and then worked at W & G in Jewell for 10 years and then as HAACP coordinator for Prestage in Eagle Grove.
Dan was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved the game of baseball. He also enjoyed grilling and smoking meat on the grill and loved animals and had a wide range of musical tastes. Dan adored his children and encouraged them to be involved in school activities at South Hamilton. He was passionate about organ donation and was a real people person. He will be remembered for his kitchen dancing with the love of his life, April.
Dan is survived by his companion, April Bast of Stanhope; his five children, Gavin, Gabriel, Noah, Lukas and Julie of Stanhope; his parents, Scott and Barbara Bourquin of Jewell; his older sister, Elizabeth (Chris) Bourquin-Shields of Italy and his twin sister, Miriam (Tom) Strahn of St. Michael, MN.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wm & Fay Haenlein and Dean and Verna Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his children’s education fund.
Soderstrum-Reimers Funeral Home in Jewell is entrusted with arrangements.
