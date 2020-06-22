Daniel P. Leeper

(1964-2020)
WATERLOO -- Daniel Paul Leeper, 56, of Gurnee, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died June 11, at home.
He was born April 21, 1964, in Denver, Colo., son of Jerry and Connie (Jochum) Leeper. He graduated from West Waterloo High School in 1982. He married Stacy Green in Glenview, Ill., on Nov. 26, 1994. He worked in the hospitality industry in the Chicago area for 33 years.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, Dillon, Jared and Blake of Gurnee, Ill.; his mother of Waterloo; three brothers, David (Leanne) Leeper of Cedar Rapids, Douglas (Jamie) Leeper of Cedar Falls, and Tony Fox of Kansas City, Mo.; an aunt, Bobbi of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; and grandparents.
Services: A family service will be held at a later date.
Dan was fun, loved to cook and was always up for a game of cribbage. We will miss his smile and hold his memories close.
