(1952-2020)
JESUP – Daniel M. Monat, 68 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home from cancer.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, family services will be observed at this time with a Public Memorial Service to be scheduled at a future date. Memorials will be directed to Pheasants Forever – Black Hawk County Chapter #58; Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Trumpeter Swan Restoration Project in care of Dave Hoffman, 1203 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa 60428; and to the Don Bosco High School Football Program in Gilbertville, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Dan was born January 20, 1952, at Raymond in Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Victor Peter Monat and Mary Magdalen (Weber) Monat. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with the class of 1970 and then attended Iowa State University. On July 13, 1974, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Ehr at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. For most of his working life, he was as a carpenter and worked as a self-employed contractor. Dan was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Dan is survived by his wife, Pat Monat of Jesup; three daughters, Jackie (Adam) Steenblock of Jesup, Megan (Jake) Rosch of Fayetteville, AR, Julia Monat of Mineral, VA; four grandchildren, Adalyn, Peter, and Oliver Steenblock, Elizabeth Rosch and one on the way; two brothers, Ted (Cindy) Monat of Independence, IA, Tony (Gertie) Monat of Lansing, IA; two sisters, Vicki (Kevin) Link of Waddell, AZ, Angie (Dave) Floyd of Jesup; and sister in law, Nancy Monat of Traer, IA. His parents, two brothers, Jim and Tom Monat and a sister in law, Donna Monat preceded him in death.
Dan was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at their cabin in Wisconsin. He spent many a day on the lake with his fishing buddy and teaching his Grandkids the proper way to catch fish. He built a beautiful home where the family planted many trees and native prairie for pheasants, turkey, birds and wildlife.
He continually promoted restoration of Iowa's wetlands and woodlands. Dan was a member of the Iowa DNR Trumpeter Swan Restoration effort for over 17 years inviting the 4th grade students out each year to learn about native wildlife and caring for their habitat.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
