× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1952-2020)

JESUP – Daniel M. Monat, 68 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home from cancer.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, family services will be observed at this time with a Public Memorial Service to be scheduled at a future date. Memorials will be directed to Pheasants Forever – Black Hawk County Chapter #58; Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Trumpeter Swan Restoration Project in care of Dave Hoffman, 1203 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, Iowa 60428; and to the Don Bosco High School Football Program in Gilbertville, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Dan was born January 20, 1952, at Raymond in Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Victor Peter Monat and Mary Magdalen (Weber) Monat. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville with the class of 1970 and then attended Iowa State University. On July 13, 1974, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Ehr at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. For most of his working life, he was as a carpenter and worked as a self-employed contractor. Dan was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.